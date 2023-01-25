Rumarn Burrell: Falkirk striker is eyeing a starting spot this weekend after recent goals off the bench

John McGlynn’s side came back to win 2-1 against Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday – with Burrell grabbing the winning goal ten minutes from time, in what was his third goal from the bench in just four matches.

“I’ve got a thing going for me at the moment,” he explained. “When I come off the bench, I can pull something out of nothing.

“I hope I have done enough to start on Saturday. I want more minutes and I want more goals.

Rumarn Burrell nets the winner against Alloa Athletic (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“However, it is all about the team and doing well for the team.

“We have won four in a row now and we need to double that at least if we want to win the league.

“It was a good performance from the lads and it was a tough one to dig out.

“Alloa is a tough place to come to and win and we managed to do that.

Falkirk striker Rumarn Burrell grabbed his first goal for the club at Meadowbank back in August against Saturday's opponents Edinburgh (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“It was great that we managed to get the goal before half-time.

“We knew we had to perform in the second-half and get the result over the line.

“I think it was a big game for the football club.

“The Scottish Cup is a big competition and getting through really helps us.

“I want to play against bigger teams and test myself.”

On his excellent header that saw the Bairns progress to the fifth round - which will see them visit West of Scotland Premier Division outfit Darvel after they shocked Aberdeen - Burrell added: “When I got into the pitch I told Cal (Callumn Morrison) to put the ball into that front post area because I would be there.

“He was out wide and I know the quality he has on the ball.

“When he peeled away from the defender and got into a position, I knew it would come into that area.

“I managed to get across the defender and I knew if I flicked it to the back post it would go in.”

Despite Burrell’s goalscoring form, it is expected that McGlynn will stick with Gary Oliver up top in the capital.