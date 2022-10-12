Rugby: Falkirk make it two in two with impressive capital success

They also won 23-18 last Saturday against Glasgow Academicals and now sit sixth in the table on 14 points from five outings.

“It was a really good result,” said the club’s director of rugby Kenny Grieve. “We were good value for our win and it was another positive performance. We went 14-0 up and we let them back into it with a soft try which gave them a bit of momentum. However, from then on in we didn't let them trouble us and it was a very assured showing from our lads on what was a great occasion.

"We probably left a couple of scores out there but we were clinical enough and we were sharp on the ball. To win by that margin is always pleasing and to continue on from the Accies match is so pleasing as consistency is the key for us if we want to improve on how we did last year.

Falkirk won 38-7 against Boroughmuir in Edinburgh on Friday night (Stock squad picture: Gordon Honeyman)

"The guys stuck to the game plan and no one went off-script. The basics were carried out well and the rest took care of itself because of that. John Joe Nelson’s try that was set-up by Connor Faulds was one that was a great example of our play. We worked the line well and played to our strengths.”

Grieve also praised the players for putting on a show in memory of the late Jimmy Connors, who passed away recently after a battle with illness. The former Falkirk player – who played for the club over a 30-year period and won the league with the club – had his funeral held on the same day as the match in the capital.

“Our thoughts were with Jimmy’s family and friends on Friday,” he said. “Jimmy died prematurely from cancer at the age of 63 and he was a stalwart of the club, a real legend.

"To have a winning weekend at the club was a fitting tribute and we were all at his funeral on the morning of the match.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk now face Hamilton Bulls, who sit bottom of the table, on Saturday afternoon.

However, Grieve believes it will be a tough match despite

He said: “Hamilton are traditionally very strong and always have a big forward pack. They play an exciting brand of rugby and they will come at us hard early on, so we need to combat that. Our superior skill level and fitness should see us through if we deal with that opening spell well – but it won’t be easy.

"We need to stick to our game plan because they are a sticky opponent. We had the same thing happen last season when we played them sitting at the bottom of the table. On the day we ended off playing out a 44-44 draw. They always get themsleves up for the visit of Falkirk and it is a tie that has a wee edge to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad