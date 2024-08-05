Ross Taylor: I need to score more often to keep my place in the Stenhousemuir team

Ross Taylor celebrates after scoring for Stenhousemuir against Arbroath last Saturday in their William Hill League One opener (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Ross Taylor says he needs to more goal contributions to his game having scored Stenhousemuir’s opening goal of the William Hill League One campaign.

The Ochilview Park side surged to a 2-1 win on flag day against title favourites Arbroath with two goals in four minutes from Kyle Banner and former Auchinleck Talbot ace Taylor.

The latter coming from a neat move, with the 20-year-old slamming home via the crossbar after his initial effort well saved.

“I was slipped in and the goalkeeper made what I thought was a cracking save,” Taylor explained. “I was just relieved that it went in. I was buzzing to score.

"I know that I need to add more goal contributions this season. Last year I didn’t score or assist enough.

"I have my own personal goals and I will be looking to hit them this season.”

Ahead of the trip to Kelty Hearts on Saturday, Taylor added: “We believe that we can compete in this division. We showed what we can do against Arbroath.

"We were delighted to get the three points on the opening day. I think we deserved it based on our start to the second half.

"We played well against a top team who were in the Championship last year.”