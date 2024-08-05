Ross Taylor: I need to score more often to keep my place in the Stenhousemuir team
The Ochilview Park side surged to a 2-1 win on flag day against title favourites Arbroath with two goals in four minutes from Kyle Banner and former Auchinleck Talbot ace Taylor.
The latter coming from a neat move, with the 20-year-old slamming home via the crossbar after his initial effort well saved.
“I was slipped in and the goalkeeper made what I thought was a cracking save,” Taylor explained. “I was just relieved that it went in. I was buzzing to score.
"I know that I need to add more goal contributions this season. Last year I didn’t score or assist enough.
"I have my own personal goals and I will be looking to hit them this season.”
Ahead of the trip to Kelty Hearts on Saturday, Taylor added: “We believe that we can compete in this division. We showed what we can do against Arbroath.
"We were delighted to get the three points on the opening day. I think we deserved it based on our start to the second half.
"We played well against a top team who were in the Championship last year.”