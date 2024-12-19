Ross Munro: Falkirk confirm signing of ex-Ross County goalkeeper from League of Ireland's Dundalk

Ross Munro has signed for Falkirk (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Falkirk have confirmed the signing of former Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro on a short-term deal.

The 24-year-old Scot joins the Bairns on Wednesday, January 1 after departing SSE Airtricity Premier Division side Dundalk – who were just relegated out of the Republic of Ireland’s top-flight.

Former Scotland under-21 stopper Munro played 20 times during Dundalk’s recent league season, conceding 29 times while keeping five clean sheets.

He spent seven years on the books at Ross County and the Nairn native had spells on loan with Brora Rangers, Raith Rovers, Cowdenbeath, and Annan Athletic.

Munro helped the Stark’s Park side to promotion from League One to the Championship previously, and he has won the Scottish Challenge Cup twice.

The goalkeeper will likely be backup to in-form Nicky Hogarth – who has impressed between the sticks for the Bairns so far this term.

Youngster Owen Hayward may be allowed to go out on loan for the second half of the campaign while ex-Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon is still out injured.

It has been a difficult start to life at Falkirk for Sneddon – who has suffered a number of set-backs and has only managed one appearance since joining.