Ross MacLean recovers from rib injury to return for Falkirk trip to Arbroath

Ross MacLean is fit again, but Louis Longridge and Cammy Bell are still out in the Bairns injury update.

Falkirk head to arbroath in the fourth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup with former Motherwell winger Ross MacLean in tow.

He has been out since the Airdrie match on December 28 when he sustained a rib injury after coming on as a substitute.

The match also saw Louis Longridge and Louis Toshney injured at The Penny Cars Stadium, but the winger is the first to return to action.

Longridge is out of contract at Falkirk as was Toshney who moved to Inverness last week, however Longridge continues to work with the club physio on his ankle injury.

Lee Miller explained: "Louis is still struggling but we’ll have Ross MacLean back from injury. We have a good headache and decisions to make for Saturday.

"Cammy Bell had an injection last week and has also been dipping in and out of training with Jacko [goalkeeping coach Derek Jackson] so we will monitor it."