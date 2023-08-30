Ross MacIver on playing in an 'amazing' Falkirk team and why he hasn't set any goal target after stunning start

The former Alloa Athletic ace netted against his old club last Saturday evening in the Bairns 4-1 win at the Indodrill – moving the forward onto six goals already for the campaign, which was his total for the full season last term. MacIver has also grabbed two assists so far since joining and cememted his place as Falkirk’s number nine.

On his deft strike, which he lifted over PJ Morrison in net, he said: “It was just one of those moments, the ball came to me and I managed to put it away. The way we play forces the opposition into making errors and it was a case of being in the right place at the right time. I had missed a couple of chances earlier on in the game so it was the perfect moment for me.

“When I got in front of goal I knew exactly what I was going to do with it because I have known PJ (Morrison) for so long. I still thought the ball was going to go wide at the final moment but luckily it went in.”

Ross MacIver celebrates his deft strike against his former club Alloa Athletic (Photo: Michael Gillen)

MacIver then hailed his teammates for making his job up top “a real joy” as he revels in the style of play employed by ex-Hearts and Raith boss McGlynn.

“Honestly, playing in this amazing team is just a real joy,” he said. “Just look at the quality, the wingers playing beside me. All I need to do is get into the box and I know that quality balls will come into the box.

“I am loving being back in a full-time environment and it was a no-brainer for me. I’ve been linked with McGlynn’s team s beforehand so I think he and Smudger (Paul Smith) have always had an eye on me.”

Despite having smashed last season’s goalscoring tally, MacIver admits he hasn’t changed his rather basic targets for the campaign ahead.