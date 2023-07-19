Ross MacIver: Falkirk's winning goal was coming, I knew we had another chance in us

The striker found the back of the net with just a couple of minutes to go, slotting the ball home in a crowded penalty box to ensure John McGlynn’s men secured the three points.

“I was really happy with it,” MacIver said. “Especially after missing a few chances beforehand too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You always hope for one more chance and that was certainly how I felt during the game, I knew we would get one more shot at winning it.

Ross MacIver celebrates (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“I felt like I would get a chance and thankfully this time it hit the back of the net. It is one of them that happened so fast.

“I think it came from trying to play Alfie (Agyeman) in and it has eventually landed back at me in the box. I actually thought for a split-second that it was offside but you just keep going anyway."

The forward admits he wasn’t fancying the idea of a penalty shoot-out for a bonus point on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three points see Falkirk sit in second spot heading into Saturday’s trip to Partick Thistle. They currently sit top of Group B on four points, with the match at Firhill now crucial in deciding who goes through with Dundee United already out of the equation.

MacIver scores past Blair Carswell (Photo: Michael Gillen)