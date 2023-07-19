News you can trust since 1845
Ross MacIver: Falkirk's winning goal was coming, I knew we had another chance in us

Summer recruit Ross MacIver says he always knew another chance was coming after netting a late winner against The Spartans on Tuesday night for Falkirk in their Viaplay Cup opener.
By Ben Kearney
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read

The striker found the back of the net with just a couple of minutes to go, slotting the ball home in a crowded penalty box to ensure John McGlynn’s men secured the three points.

“I was really happy with it,” MacIver said. “Especially after missing a few chances beforehand too.

"You always hope for one more chance and that was certainly how I felt during the game, I knew we would get one more shot at winning it.

Ross MacIver celebrates (Photo: Michael Gillen)Ross MacIver celebrates (Photo: Michael Gillen)
“I felt like I would get a chance and thankfully this time it hit the back of the net. It is one of them that happened so fast.

“I think it came from trying to play Alfie (Agyeman) in and it has eventually landed back at me in the box. I actually thought for a split-second that it was offside but you just keep going anyway."

The forward admits he wasn’t fancying the idea of a penalty shoot-out for a bonus point on the night.

The three points see Falkirk sit in second spot heading into Saturday’s trip to Partick Thistle. They currently sit top of Group B on four points, with the match at Firhill now crucial in deciding who goes through with Dundee United already out of the equation.

MacIver scores past Blair Carswell (Photo: Michael Gillen)MacIver scores past Blair Carswell (Photo: Michael Gillen)
He added: “It was just one of those really tough games you want over and done with, Spartans worked ever so hard. I said that on the pitch that I didn't fancy penalties and that we had to win the game, I missed a couple at Alloa last season.”

