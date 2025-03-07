Ross MacIver among Falkirk stars set to return for 'grudge' Dunfermline derby, reveals John McGlynn

Falkirk manager John McGlynn after the Bairns' 3-0 win at Airdrieonians on Tuesday evening (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has revealed that his attacking options are set to be boosted this Saturday by the return of Ross MacIver.

The striker is one of a handful of players close to being invovled, with Ross County loanee Eamonn Brophy also finally having shaken off his injury woes.

Captain Coll Donaldson’s fears of a long-term issue have also been quelled with Scott Arfield also back and ready to go the derby.

Speaking ahead of the William Hill Championship clash with the Pars, McGlynn said: “Coll Donaldson's looking promising, it's not as bad as we first feared after he came off against Hamilton. He’s trained today (Thursday) and we’ll get another look at him.

Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser speaks to one of his players, Chris Hamilton, during a match against Stenhousemuir (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Ross MacIver has done a bit of training with the team too. Likewise Eamonn (Brophy). He is a little behind where Ross is but we are close to getting them both back.

“Dylan Tait hurt his knee a little bit during the Hamilton game and we didn’t want to risk starting him against Airdrie. He came on but for this one he may have to miss out.

“Scott Arfield had a groin issue which has cleared up and he should be available. That’s also some good news.”

The Bairns sit a whopping 30 points above their rivals, with McGlynn’s side chasing the title while the Pars are scrapping to avoid the relegation play-offs under Michael Tidser – who joined the Fife outfit two months ago.

And having already won twice and drawn 3-3 with Dunfermline – the Falkirk boss knows that a win would mean more than just three crucial points.

“This is the biggest grudge match in the Championship,” he said. “If the two teams were sitting mid-table and had nothing to play for, this would still be a huge game.

“They’re trying to get away from second or third-bottom and we are trying to stay top but is a massive game in its own right no matter what.

“If we could win that would be us having taken 10 points from 12 against them this season – and that would be massive for the fans to go unbeaten.

“It’s all about the bragging rights for the fans and I have no doubt that Dunfermline will be spurred on by that too.”

On the appointment of former Falkirk player and recent Kelty Hearts boss Tidser, McGlynn added “They’ve changed a lot since we last played them when John McLaughlin was in charge.

"Michael Tidser is in the charge and he is playing a completely different style.

“They’ve brought in a lot of loan players and other guys in free-contract situations. The new owners have backed the manager with players he can mould and coach.

“We know about the way Michael wants to play when he was at Kelty and we came up against them in League One.

“I have no doubt he will be a success – but we don’t want him to be a success this weekend. We’ve got a good idea of how to shape up against them.”

When asked if the Pars’ new style would suit Falkirk, McGlynn replied: “I think the answer is yes.”