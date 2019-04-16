Ross County loanee Davis Keillor-Dunn kept his cool and his Falkirk shirt on to dedicate key Dunfermline goal to fans

Davis Keillor-Dunn has one more game in a Falkirk shirt and he’s determiend to make it count.

After being sent off for whipping his shirt off against Queen of the South after grabbing a late goal he missed the defeat to Alloa before boucning back with the winner off the bench against Dunfermline.

Davis Keillor-Dunn has given the Bairns cause for celebration with some key goals, but it's also cost him his place in the team. Pictures: Michael Gillen.

After accumulating disciplinary points he now must sit out Saturday’s make-or-break tie with Morton, and he’s only eligible for next weekend’s trip to Dundee because he can’t play against parent club Ross County either.

Though he’s been punished for taking his top off, Keillor-Dunn is determined to make his next appearance in the Falkirk shirt count.

“I don’t think I can play next week in a big game but I’m fully confident the boys can do the buisness. It’s a shame I’m missing it but you can’t look back and then I’ll be back for the Dundee United match which could be my last game because I can’t play against Ross County. So when I do get the chance to put the shirt on again, I’m going to make it count, again.

“I was pleased to get on, the gaffer told me to go in and inject something into the game, a bit special and a bit of life, he told me to try and get a goal and luckily I did so I’m pleased.

“Zak’s played a clever ball inside and the defender’s come out and it ricochet’d off me and after my touch I’ve stuck it under the keeper and it felt brilliant.

“I had to keep my celebrations quite quiet this week because I know I’ve been punished recently for that. But when I looked up and saw the fans, all the fans there, their reactions, it blew my mind. I couldn’t even think. I didn’t really know what to do.”

The Englishman has scored two goals in two games for the Bairns, albeit missing the disappointment against Alloa. Saturday’s strike meant a lot to the attacker, and even more to the fans as he sparked bedlam in the East End Park away end.

He added: “I can’t put it into words really. I’m buzzing for the fans because they have turned up unbelievably every week, every game that’s all I can say. That goal was for them because they’ve been amazing.

“I don’t know if getting this goal makes up for getting sent off a bit but I’m just pleased to score and help the boys to three points.

“The red card after scoring at Queen of the South, it knocked me. I sat, I went to bed, and all the time I was thinking what if, what if, what if. What if I had done this or that and not done that but you can’t look back too much you have to stay positive in football.

“I learned from it, I took it into this week and I’ve scored so I’m happy.

“I’ve had a quick look at the league and I can’t believe the way it is, we’re off the bottom and Alloa are up in sixth – but we are just happy, to be positive and we know each game we take positives from and go for three points.”

