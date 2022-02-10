Linlithgow Rose to face Sauchie or Troon in South Challenge Cup fifth round

Mark Stowe is Linlithgow Rose's top scorer this season

Despite being depleted, Rose dominated much of the game against Blantyre and could easily have won by a bigger scoreline.

Gaffer Gordon Herd said: “We probably weren’t clinical enough on the day but we were down to bare bones, with two cup tied and four injured. We only had three on the bench and that was including sub goalie Dean Shaw.

"We had Sean Heaver starting his first game for the club since signing from Stirling Albion on a two-and-a-half-year deal and he’s managed to get on the scoresheet. Sean is going to be a good asset to us, he’s settled in well and we’re looking forward to getting him fit and seeing more of him.

"We had Cammy Thomson playing left wing, higher up than normal. So there were a few adjustments but I always say in any cup competition it’s just about getting into the next round, always the main thing.

"Conditions were horrible, the park was heavy, it was raining but we went and played the best stuff that we’ve played in a good few months so that was a pleasing aspect of it.”

Meanwhile, Luke Watt has left Rose to join Blantyre Victoria.

Herd said: “Luke was out on loan at Petershill and it was just agreed it would be in both parties’ interests that he could move on and get some game time. We wish Luke all the best in his move to Blantyre.”

Rose, second in the East of Scotland Premier Division, can further strengthen their title aspirations at home to Crossgates Primrose this Saturday.

Herd said: “Every game’s a cup final for us in the league.

"The league is the bread and butter. When we came in we came in to try and get Linlithgow into the Lowland League.

"The boys have put themselves in a great position with the run that we’re on.

"Crossgates will be a hard game. I think they drew 1-1 at Crossgates earlier in the season.