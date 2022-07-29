Rose assistant looks forward to 'tough' Blackburn United test

Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd alongside assistant manager John Millar (Photo: Scott Louden)

Double-cup winners Rose go into the East of Scotland Premier Division hoping to take home the league title after falling to pieces last term, allowing Tranent to eventually gain promotion to the Lowland League.

Looking back on the defeat to the West of Scotland top flight side, he said: “It was a good exercise for the team. Pre-season is a chance to try new things and we did that.

“We tried out different rotations in midfield and allowed the goalkeeper to play it out at points.

“Pollok are a decent side and we probably made them look better than that, we under-hit some passes and played in the wrong area at times.

“We didn’t express ourselves like we usually do but they are a good West of Scotland team.

“The idea behind our schedule before the league kick off was to have a mix of games.

“Some we could express ourselves in and others that were more about fitness like against Livingston for example.

“We had key players on the bench and those that came on did extremely well.

“Connor McMullan and Conor McKenzie were fantastic.

“The starting eleven for the weekend is set barring any injuries.

“Over the six matches so far we have had a look at the guys as a management team.

“It is a fairly new squad and with seven additions we are really happy with the way everyone has worked together so far.

“We have some injuries and a few knocks to deal with.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s league opener at Blackburn United, he praised the opposition.

“Blackburn are a really honest side,” Millar added. “They have a brilliant management team.

“I am guessing they have one of the smallest budgets in the league but they are very well drilled.