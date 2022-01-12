Ronnie Bateman steps down as Falkirk director and company secretary

Ronnie Bateman (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Having served on the board from 2012 until 2016, his second spell has only lasted just over a month.

A club spokesperson said: “Ronnie has taken the difficult decision to stand down to enable him to focus on business expansion opportunities in his role as Managing Director of packaging company CCP Limited.

“Ronnie has been an outstanding servant to the club, having served on the board from 2012 to 2016 as well as his current spell. He will also stand down from his role as Director of Falkirk FC (Events) Limited where he has been instrumental in delivering successful concerts in recent years.

Ronnie Bateman pictured with the newly appointed board at the AGM in December.

We’d like to thank Ronnie for his contribution to the club, in many different capacities over the last 12 years, and wish him every success in the future.”