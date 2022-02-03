Rodgers a class act, says interim coach Wylde
Syngenta interim coach Gordon Wylde praised 27 goal veteran Andy Rodgers for his impact in Saturday’s 4-0 win against Fauldhouse in the East of Scotland first division conference X.
The striker grabbed two goals in the rout, with Ryan Millar and a trialist scoring also.
Wylde called first goal was a thing of beauty, saying: “Honestly it was one of them, if it was filmed it would have been on Sky Sports all week.
"He is such a good player to have around the squad.
"I have the legs around him and he just uses his experience to score goals.
"In every big game this season he’s been in amongst the goals.”
The Dyes now face a tough cup trip to Lowland League outfit Spartans.