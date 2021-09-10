Robbie Mutch exclusive: Falkirk keeper confident of boosting promotion push with win at Alloa Athletic

Robbie Mutch has been on Falkirk FC's books since 2017

The Bairns were storming along in the opening few games of the season before suffering a 1-0 home League 1 defeat to Queen’s Park and a 3-1 Challenge Cup reverse at Kilmarnock in the previous two Saturdays.

“Morale is all good,” Mutch said. “It’s been a good week’s training.

"Two disappointing results but one from a team above us and arguably the defeat before that we probably should have won that as well with the amount of chances we had.

"We’re looking forward to Saturday and hopefully getting back to winning ways.

"Alloa are a big physical team and they have quit a tight pitch so we know it’s going to be a bit of a battle.

"Obviously they have a couple of boys that were here last season so we know what they can cause us.

"It won’t be an easy game by any stretch but I’m more than confident that we can go there and get a result and hopefully get back to winning ways.

"I imagine it’s going to be a pretty hefty travelling support because it’s not too far away.

"Every game’s important but after two defeats you’re wanting to get out of that hole as quick as possible. You’re not wanting to make it a habit, you want to get back to winning ways.

"As everybody’s seen already, when we get a win we seem to go on a bit of a run. So as soon as we get that first win again hopefully things go back to how it was and we’ll look forward to the games after that, hopefully keep picking up the three points.”

Mutch said that Falkirk – boosted by the loan addition of striker Michael Ruth – are a club more than deserving of a place higher up the league pyramid and the players are desperate to go up this season.

He added: "I signed when we were in the Championship and it’s arguably even a Premiership support and facilities so the club’s certainly not where it should be.

"But we’re here and the boys that are here now, it’s our job to get the club out this league and start looking up instead of down.

"Michael Ruth has looked good in training. He’s got to know all the boys straight away, he’s fitted right in.