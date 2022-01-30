Rewards will come for throwing in new signings now, says Rennie

Bairns head coach Martin Rennie on the touchline (Picture by Michael Gillen)

The side lined-up with a new-look defence with Paul Watson and Jevon Mills joining Aaron Taylor-Sinclair in the three centre-back pairing.

Robbie Mutch also returned to the goalkeeping spot, replacing Paddy Martin.

Speaking to the Herald, the coach couldn’t believe the Bairns went into the interval trailing.

He said “Five minutes or so before half time it was more a thought of we probably could get a second goal, because we were creating chances and we were playing well.

"We had one v one opportunities and a well worked move cleared off the line.

"Then suddenly bang, we didn’t defend properly and we gave away two goals that they didn’t have to work for.

"We shouldn’t have been in the position we were at half time.”

The second half didn’t get any better for Falkirk, in fact it got worse.

A lack of attacking threat was clear and the hosts didn’t have much to do to see out the match in the windy conditions.

"This was the only game in the area that was on today so I do think that was a factor but that isn’t why we lost,” admitted Rennie.

"It isn’t our place to use that as an excuse, we wouldn’t have had to chase goals in the second half if we saw out the first half properly.

"When we went into the dressing room after the match one thing we really discussed was that we work on things in training and sometimes we implement them really well and sometimes we don’t, that has to change.

"We played into what they wanted and the game became a battle and long balls and second balls and to be brutally honest this team hasn’t been shaped to do that.”

Loan signing Keaghan Jacobs also made his debut off the bench to replace the injured Taylor-Sinclair.

Despite having fitter options on the bench the coach opted for the man who had only been a part of the club for a few hours.

He outlined after the match his decision making process, saying: "We are in that dilemma were it is the middle of the season and we are bringing in a fair amount of new signings."

He added: "It is a choice to ease them in or to just get them playing matches.

"In my opinion although it is a risk we need these new bodies into the side playing now.

"These players will help us and do well so they need match fitness quickly.”

The two goals for Montrose were soft and Stewart Petrie’s side didn’t have to work too hard to get them, with Rennie conceding the Bairns defence lacked cohesion but he believes it is a risk worth taking.

He said: "Individually they all played well, but defending is about the unit.

"If you haven’t played together for long that will have an affect and it did today.

"We need to have a consistent team selection but as a manager, you know it can be a rough few weeks if you being in a number of new starters.”

Next up for Falkirk is fellow play off spot chasers Queen’s Park at the Falkirk Stadium.

The coach was confident a positive result will come.

He said: "Both sides are close to each other in the table.

"The first mini-goal I set was to be in the top four by the end of play on Saturday.

"I think we have a really strong chance of doing that.