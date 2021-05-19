Revealed: Why Bo'ness United snubbed bid for Old Firm Colts to be admitted to Lowland League

Iain Muirhead (centre) voted against the inclusion of Old Firm Colts teams in Lowland League

Despite Bo’ness’s opposition, 11 rival Lowland League clubs this month voted for the admittance of Rangers and Celtic ‘B’ teams (there was one abstention) so – subject to approval at a Lowland League AGM on May 27 – Old Firm Colts will join the division for one season only in the 2021-22 campaign.

This is not a prospect which fills Muirhead with joy.

"We're very much a historic club," Muirhead said. "Obviously we rose through the juniors and were very much a big junior football team.

"When we were approached to go to the East of Scotland League and be involved in the pyramid situation, it was very much a conversation of: 'Be involved in the pyramid and work your way up' and we've done that.

"We started in one of the conferences, were then into the Premier League and then the Lowland League.

"There has been a lot of time, effort and money spent to get to that situation. And the MP obviously did an amazing job getting the park to a standard where we can get a licence to be in the Lowland League.

"But we're of the opinion that teams like Linlithgow, Tranent, Penicuik, Dundonald, these guys have spent vast amounts of money to get floodlights to get their park up to a situation where they can be an SFA member.