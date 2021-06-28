Revealed: Falkirk's trialist striker who netted hat-trick in pre-season win over Irvine Meadow

Former St Johnstone striker John Robertson, who was on-loan at Forfar Athletic last season, scored a hat-trick as a trialist for Falkirk last Saturday

The Bairns lined up with two trialists in the starting line-up and further four on the bench, with a striker netting a hat-trick of goals inside 22 minutes.

The Falkirk Herald can reveal that the three goal hitman that Paul Sheerin and his coaching staff were casting an eye over was former St Johnstone attacker John Robertson.

The 19-year old, who Bairns supporters may recognise from his loan spell at League 1 rivals Forfar Athletic last season, gave a good account of himself in the warm up fixture and will have done his chances of a permanent deal no harm.

Latest Recruit Seb Ross provided the assist for Robertson’s first before the trialist took advantage of a mistake from the Meadow defence to make it 2-0.

New full-back Leon McCann then then provided the assist for Robertson and Falkirk’s third.

Callumn Morrison and Anton Dowds completed the scoring in a match where the Bairns also hit the woodwork three times and keeper Robbie Mutch was largely a spectator as the visitors failed to trouble him.

Falkirk team: Mutch, Williamson, McCann, Dixon, McKay, Miller, Ross, McGuffie, Trialist, Morrison, Trialist.