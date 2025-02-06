Returning Falkirk hero Scott Arfield to wear No.37 shirt in memory of Craig Gowans

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 06: New Falkirk signing Scott Arfield is pictured at the Falkirk Stadium, on February 06,2025, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Scott Arfield will wear the No.37 shirt in memory of former Falkirk team-mate Craig Gowans who tragically died aged just 17 in 2005.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who returned to the Bairns on transfer deadline day, confirmed that he will wear the number 37 shirt before it is retired again when he eventually leaves the club.

Throughout his career, Arfield – who came through Falkirk’s famed youth academy set-up – has donned the No.37 shirt including his time at Rangers, Burnley, Charlotte FC and most recently Bolton Wanderers.

Gowans was a highly talented and promising young footballer but he was killed on the training park on July 8, 2005 when a metal pole he was holding touched an overhead line and he was electrocuted.

The apprentice footballer, who had signed full-time for Falkirk two weeks previously, was taken to Falkirk Royal Infirmary but pronounced dead on arrival. He wore the number 37 shirt.

A club spokesperson said on Thursday: "We can confirm that Scott Arfield will wear number 37 shirt in memory of Craig Gowans. The shirt will be retired again after Scott leaves the club."

Speaking on his return to Falkirk ahead of Saturday’s William Hill Championship clash against Partick Thistle, Arfield says he has a ‘duty to take Falkirk back to the Premiership’.