Falkirk head coach Martin Rennie gestures on the touchline (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Goals from Craig McGuffie, Paul Watson and Leigh Griffiths sealed a victory that put Falkirk level on points with promotion rivals Queen’s Park, but it was a far from convincing display in the main.

The Fifers, who sit bottom of the league were on top for most of the second half and looked the more likely team to go on and win the match.

Speaking to the Herald, he said the character of his players won them the three points.

“I’m really happy that we won,” he said.

“This is what rebuilding a losing team and a losing club looks like.

“It’s hard work but that is where we are and that is what myself and my coaching team have to do.

“We won’t see it flowing the way we always want it to.

Craig McGuffie celebrates his opener (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

“But today, what we showed was great character.

“I don’t think it was anywhere near perfect, but they kept going and going.”

He added: “After three games in a week we finished really strongly and the second goal was an excellent delivery and header.”

Winger Craig McGuffie was back to playing in a more attacking role out on the left-side and he looked the most potent threat for Falkirk.

Paul Watson heads home the second goal (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

He won the sponsors man of the match and his goal was a moment of real quality, shooting from range to score in off the post.

Rennie said of the midfielder: “He’s done very well for me since I’ve come to the club.

“He put in another very good performance.

“One thing he has done is get a number of goals and assists over the past few months.

Watson gestures to the North Stand support after scoring (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

“Craig’s shown real consistency in that.”

Rennie then took a broader approach to the result, explaining the squad had ‘stabilised’ over this quarter of matches in the league - compared to the last.

“This is the third quarter of the season and it’s my first quarter really.

“In the first 14 points were taken, in the second only eight were taken and today we have matched 14 for the third.

“When I came into the club they were on a five game losing streak, we’ve stabilised that now,” he explained.

Rennie added: “There is a lot of room for improvement but this is what rebuilding looks like.

Leigh Griffiths scores from the spot (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

“It’s step by step, point by point, last minute winner by last minute winner.”

The head coach did acknowledge that the win could be a big moment in the Bairns season, with the two late goals coming after the 89th minute when the match looked to be heading to a draw.

He replied: “I think so, yes.

“The fact that Leigh got the assist and the penalty for me is a big factor in that opinion.

“It is an important win and one that we could look back on in the future and pinpoint it as a big win.”

On 22-time Scotland Griffiths, who assisted Watson’s header with a perfect cross and scored from the spot, he said it was a big moment for the striker too.

“He’s a goalscorer and that will have been big for him,” Rennie said.

“There’s lots of big decisions that happen that people don’t really think about.

“Imagine we had taken him off with 15/20 minutes to go because he maybe looked a little leggy or off the pace.”

He added: “We played a 4-3-3 today too for the first half and the final 20 minutes because we felt it suited us.

“We switched between both and we have got to find groupings and formations that work.”

Hull City loanee Jevon Mills slotted in beside Paul Watson in central-defence and besides a few shaky moments, the youngster was dependable and looks to have won a place in the side over the much-maligned Brad McKay.

He said: “He’s 18-years-old but he is a quality player.

“In the English Football League he is up for the apprentice of the year award.

“He’s well regarded down there and he has played in the Championship this year.”

The Bairns injury front looks much the same as midweek, with Jaze Kabia, Callumn Morrison and Paddy Martin still sidelined for a ‘period of time’.