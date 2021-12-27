Rennie: Second goal scenario can't happen again

Head coach Martin Rennie's reaction says it all after the second goal (Pics: Michael Gillen)

The Bully Wee’s 2-1 victory at the Falkirk Stadium saw them climb into fifth spot in cinch League 1 with a sorry Bairns outfit stuck in seventh, looking down rather than up at the third tier table.

Aidan Keena’s successful penalty ten minutes into the second half should have given the hosts some belief after a dull opening but Bairns failed to really get going and Ally Love scored from the spot to level on the hour mark after Brad McKay was caught holding in the box.

Aaron Splaine’s winning goal on 75 minutes was a carbon copy of recent mishaps with the onrushing midfielder allowed to slot home one-on-one after dreadful defending from an error-prone McKay and poor goalkeeping from Paddy Martin combined to allow the ball to nestle into the far corner.

Aidan Keena scored the first goal of the Martin Rennie era from the penalty spot

“We can’t see that second goal ever again,” said Rennie after the match.

"There are a lot of things we still have to work on and I was really angered by the way we lost that goal. It’s basic defending and shape that has cost us in that moment. When we got the first goal we had to get a second but we didn’t manage it through poor decision making and a genuine lack of getting balls into the box.

"We had two chances we had to score. We are showing great things in training but it means nothing if we can’t turn that into something decent during a match. Clyde showed us a lot of respect and put men behind the ball, but we didn’t do enough with the ball and we lacked quality and movement.”

Speaking about the 11 absentees from the match squad, he confirmed they were all down to injuries rather than Covid-19 concerns.

Martin Rennie applauds the Bairns support at the start of the match

He said: “From the 26 we have in the squad we couldn’t pick 11 of them for today which isn’t ideal. They are all injury related and hopefully they will be back for next week.

"We had players missing who would have brought some different today but we can’t use that as an excuse, Clyde came here with only three substitutes.”

The 46-year-old admitted he needed to bring in new faces with the January transfer window looming.

"We feel like we need to bring in a few. I will give players a chance who already here but we need to climb the table fast and there is some money to be put towards signings.

Clyde celebrate their equaliser on the touchline

"It will help bring some confidence to the guys already here too, I think we have good players in the building already but they are really on a low at the moment and it is hard to pull them out of it."