Rennie says structure is key for a bright Bairns future

Falkirk head coach Martin Rennie (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The 47-year-old says he wants to bring his global expertise to bear, having spent the rest of his career coaching in Asia and North America, to help ensure the club’s structure is coherent and consistent from top to bottom.

“That’s a big focus for me as I want to really pass on the knowledge and experience I have picked up over my time in football,” Rennie said. “I am a supporter of this club, and I can’t hide that. This place really means a lot to me.

“Building a club that can have success for a long time is important and I don’t want to see short-termism.

“From the top to the bottom of the club, you need a shared vision, from the board through to the staff and the players.

“That then needs to feed into the youth coaches and the younger players in the squads all the way down the levels. Of course, that will take time to do, but we are working on it.

“We have working groups going on the background putting things in place.

“It’s something that is so important and I made that clear from the start.

“The benefits won’t be seen for a while and it isn’t an instant journey, but the difference it will make to the club is huge.”

He also confirmed he had the full support of Falkirk’s board of directors and they share his vision of how the Bairns should look in years to come.

Rennie said: “The board have been really supportive and the club is actually in a really good position to move forward from a solid foundation now.

“Building something from top to bottom is what I really want to, and it’s what we want to do. We actually have a really detailed plan already in writing.”

Residing in the US at the time of the now-ridiculed fans’ Q&A session, which saw then Falkirk directors provoke attendees by deflecting blame for the club’s decline and form onto fans, Rennie admitted news of it had even reached him stateside.