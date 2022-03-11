Rennie says Falkirk need to match Airdrie's midfield bravery on the ball

The Bairns come into the match on the back of a draw last weekend against Clyde.

Paul Watson’s header was cancelled out by Lewis Jamieson’s last-gasp strike to ensure the hosts took a point, despite Falkirk having most of the chances.

Speaking to the Herald, he said training this week encouraged him with Falkirk facing Dundee United in a ‘successful’ friendly.

Head coach Martin Rennie and assistant Kenny Miller last time out at Clyde (Pictures: Michael Gillen and Alan Murray)

“It was really good for us and it was something different for the team compared to our normal schedule,” he said.

“We did well in that match and it set us up for a good week of training.

“People got a chance to play that haven’t had as many minutes recently.

It allowed us to put Saturday firmly behind us.”

Falkirk lost 3-2 last time out against Airdrieonians

Looking back to the draw against the Bully Wee, he said: “It was one of those matches where if we had saw the game out, we would have taken so many positives from it.

“Lots of good things happened in defence and attack, but when concede a last minute goal like that, you forget about the good things and focus on the one bad moment.

“I understand why that is the case but for me there were lots of things to build on, so for me it wasn’t all bad.”

“Really every game we’ve not picked up the result we wanted, except Cove Rangers away, it’s been very close and either side could have came away with a different outcome.”

Callumn Morrison is set to return to the matchday squad

Airdrieonians come to the Falkirk Stadium sitting in second place and the coach wants his players to match the belief they show about their ability on the pitch.

“We’re going into the match with a lot of confidence and the match means a lot of both teams,” he said.

“It will be a good atmosphere against Airdrie and over the years I’d say there has been a decent rivalry between the sides.

“We have some good technical players as well and they need to show what they got.

Falkirk fans will have their chance to pose questions to head coach Martin Rennie on Monday night

“They can’t hide or not want the ball, because they have the ability to control a match.

“Airdrie have done that well this season and they are always brave on the ball in any situation.”

Callumn Morrison is set to take a place on the bench again after a lengthy period out injured.

Rennie said: “He’s been out for a while and he has been missed.

“The chances of him starting are slim with him just returning, but I’m sure he’ll make an impact in the game at one point.

“He throws everything into it and his pace is an asset for sure.

“The success he has had earlier in the year is down to those things.

“You want to have your best players available and going into the final part of the season he’ll be important.”

On Monday night. the Falkirk Supporter’s Society AGM is taking place, and Rennie has accepted an invite to speak to fans on the night and answer any questions.

“I’m looking forward to it, as fans we want the club to be as high up as it possibly can be,” he said.

“We all need to work together to make that happen.

“Communicating and listening to the supporters is something that goes a long way.