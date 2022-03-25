Rennie: Protected defence will win us games

With only six league matches to go, the boss admits it’s ‘crunch time’ for his side as they look to close the three point gap with fourth-placed Queen’s Park in the hunt for the play-offs.

Speaking to the Herald, he said: “There’s been a great energy this week in training and everyone seems to be enjoying it.

“I think trying to get some enthusiasm and a good feeling around the club is important and winning helps do that quickly.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk head coach Martin Rennie during the 2-0 win at Dumbarton (Pictures: Alan Murray)

“This is the important point of the season where it really counts and I am certainly looking forward to it.”

The Blue Toon sit eighth in the table but drew 1-1 with Falkirk not that long ago, and on that night they should have won at the Falkirk Stadium.

“It’s only a few weeks ago that we played them and they did well in that match,” he said.

“I’ve watched a lot of the matches from this year and they play football.

Charlie Telfer scored the Bairns second goal last weekend

“They want to get on the ball and they press well and will be dangerous on the ball.

“It’s a really tough test for us.

“For us we have to focus on what we are doing.

“We’re right in there and we are in a place to find some form and keep it going.

Steven Hetherington goes in for a tackle on a rare start for Falkirk

“It’s not worth worrying too much about the other teams.”

Last time out Falkirk won 2-0 away to Dumbarton with goals from Jaze Kabia and Charlie Telfer giving the Bairns an easy victory.

The clean sheet however was what pleased Rennie most with a new pairing of Gary Miller and Steven Hetherington in the middle of park helping solidify a side that concede soft goals.

He said: “It worked out really well, it’s one combination we haven’t tried out yet.

“But the midfield looked a lot stronger and won second balls.

“The defence were protected and we hardly gave up any chances in the match.”

On the injury front, he gave an update on Anton Dowds and Callumn Morrison, who has had a set-back.

“He’s still doubtful but hopefully not far away, the same goes for Anton who is kind of close.