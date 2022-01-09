Rennie praises Dowds and Taylor-Sinclair after first win

Head coach Martin Rennie (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The 25-year-old striker grabbed a hat-trick against the Sons, with Callumn Morrison, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and Aidan Keena all scoring in a big home victory.

After picking up his first win as Bairns boss Rennie praised the performance speaking to the Falkirk Herald.

He said: “Overall it was a really good performance. There are always things that can be better but most of what we did on the pitch was exactly what we had worked on in training.“We started the game in the correct manner and our movement was at a different level to previous matches. To win 6-2 and come out of the game thinking with the chances we created, that we should have scored a few more is pleasing.

He added: “The losing streak had to end and any result would have done today, but the manner in which we played was a starting point for us in terms of how I want the side to play.”

Dowds was thrown straight into the starting line-up to lead the attack and he showed Falkirk what they had been missing. The forward genuinely transformed the whole sides attacking outlook and Rennie agreed it was an all-round display.

“It had a massive impact, I think that Aaron Taylor Sinclair also had a massive impact on the team too. Anton scored a hat-trick but he also led the line expertly and he brought others into play and created chances.

“He’s a player who has so much potential and I am absolutely delighted to have him back at the club.”

He added: “When we played longer passes over distance we had a focal point in Anton and he held the ball up when we needed it to be held up. We weren’t one dimensional today and that was mainly down to him.

“We have a decent number of options now and Anton is a different player from any other we have in that area of the park.”

The boss also praised the threat from set pieces, which has been lacking from the Bairns attacking threat all season long, saying: “Scoring those types of goals is a big thing for us. Kenny (Miller) has kept an eye on it in training and we need to do it every match. We got two today from a set piece which was really pleasing.”

Within the new fluid wing back formation, the match saw natural full backs Leon McCann and Ryan Williamson both starting together for the first time under Rennie, and the difference was notable with both providing energy and stability down either side.

“The first game we were playing well then it was abandoned, the second one we had so many players missing and that led into the Alloa Athletic game being called off the next week,” Rennie said.“We’re still looking to bring players into the club to add to what we have, but the full complement here is better than the results suggest.

“Leon McCann and Ryan Williamson being in the side together did make a difference, I would agree with that - we just didn’t have the chance to do that until now,” he added.

The two goals conceded were a stark reminder of the issues still lurking, with a lapse in concentration and an error leading to a spot kick both punished by the visitors.

Rennie admitted there is still much to work on, and that signings were on the way.

He said: “From my viewpoint, when you are on a losing run these things slip into each player's game no matter what. There were jittery moments and we conceded two poor goals and we need to get better at that.

“Step by step if we keep improving like that we will be in a good place come the end of the season.”