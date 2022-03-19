Rennie praises defensive solidity after Dumbarton win

The Bairns now sit three points off the promotion play-off spots behind Queen’s Park after picking up a clean sheet and three points at the Rock, while the Spiders lost to Airdrie.

He said of the match: “The conditions were difficult, the pitch is quite bad the moment here and the wind was really heavy so we played to that very well.

“We got a couple of reasonably early goals and we defended really well on the day.

Head coach Martin Rennie applauds the travelling support (Pictures: Alan Murray)

“They didn’t really have any chances which for me was the most pleasing thing of all.

“It was good rebound from last weekend where we didn’t do much right, today we did everything right.

Early goals from Livingston loanee Jaze Kabia and Charlie Telfer put Falkirk two up before half time.

“Jaze looked sharp and he got in nice and quick to poke the ball in and it showed good anticipation,” Rennie said.

Goalscorer Jaze Kabia is dispossessed

“It was the perfect start for us and what I liked what that we kept building on it and building on it.

“We were playing into the wind but we managed to create another goal that was superbly worked from Charlie Telfer.

“In the second half the ball was running out when we attacked and we had a few chances but we didn’t do quite as much as I would have hoped.

“But in conditions like that the main thing is to be solid and secure and we did that so well.

Steven Hetherington looks to win the ball

“We kept the ball in the Dumbarton half for basically all of the second half.”

What pleased him most was the defensive aspect of the Bairns game with Dumbarton limited to basically nothing in front of goal all afternoon.

He said: “They are capable of doing that and today what we did was give them a solid defensive foundation to build from which breeds confidence.

“The midfield was strong and won challenges and allowed the likes of Charlie (Telfer) to score the goal he did.

“The main focus for us is what we are doing and how to get better at it.

“Today was a good stride forward but what we need to do is carry that on, it means nothing if we don’t take what we did into next weekend.

“We have players that can create chances and score goals, so if we are more solid like we were today then it gives us a good chance.”

Jaime Wilson came on off for the bench for a rare appearance back in his more natural forward role and Rennie was pleased with his contribution.

“His hard work was a key factor in them not being able to play out from the back with ease,” he explained.

“At that point we were in the ascendancy party due to them being so blocked.