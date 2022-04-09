Rennie: "Play-off spot has been edging away from us for weeks"

A second half double from Aberdeen loanee Harry Milne sealed the win for the visitors which moves them within touching distance of the title.

On the match, he said: “In the first half I thought we actually played quite well and we had quite a lot of good possession and although we didn’t create too many chances, we didn’t give much away.

“We had a decent ball to the back post and a volley that was unlucky not to go in and we pretty happy going in at the interval.

Head coach Martin Rennie's reaction on the touchline as Cove went two in front (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

“Second half we wanted to build on that and we wanted to create more chances but we conceded a goal out of nothing, which has been a theme this season and we then lost two goals quickly which killed the game really.

“Cove are in the position they are because they are a very good team.”

“We do have things we build from and positives to take from this performance going into these last few games.

“Finishing the season as strongly as possible is what we have to do from this point onward.

Jaze Kabia looked in pain while coming off the pitch injured

“We’ve been on a bad run of home results which is really frustrating.

“Paul Dixon was excellent today and there were a few others that improved their performance levels from recent weeks by a significant amount today.”

With the Bairns now not able to catch Queen’s Park in fourth spot, he said plans for next season were well underway.

When asked about his about his own future with his contract up the summer, Rennie admitted he didn’t know what was happening yet.

Finlay Malcolm made his Bairns debut after signing last week

On the play-off failure he said: “It’s been edging away from us and those games against Airdrie, Montrose and Cove were games we had to pick up points from.

“Now we need to focus on rebuilding the team to make it stronger to make sure the squad next time around is at the top.

“We needed all the little things to go our way if I am brutally honest and it didn’t.

“We’ve looked ahead however to put the right pieces in place for next season.

“There are many conversations happening with players who want to come and play for this club and that is exciting.”

Recent singing Finlay Malcolm made his debut coming on for the injured Jaze Kabia for the final few moments of the match.

He added: “He’s the type of player we need at this club to progress, it’s a start for us.

"Understanding the club is a big thing and he has been the first player in a long time that has came through the Falkirk academy back in the day.”

On the injury front he also confirmed defender Jevon Mills is unlikely to feature for Falkirk again with it confirmed a back problem sustained from playing on artificial surfaces has led him to be recalled by parent club Hull City.