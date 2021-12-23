Rennie: First week couldn't have went any better

Head coach Martin Rennie (Pics: Michael Gillen)

The 46-year-old praised the quality of training, and the willingness of the squad to adapt to new ideas.

He said: “It was frustrating but we just need to get on with it and having them for two days before the match meant I couldn’t change as much as I would have liked.

“The training this week has been really good. Everyone is picking up on what we want quickly and the standard has been excellent. I’m really excited for Sunday’s game and what we can show on the pitch.”

The boss in the fog at Bayview

The starting eleven at Bayview didn’t look too dissimilar to one of the old regime, but the side certainly lined-up with players in different roles than fans would have expected.Rennie was delighted with the tactical tweaks and believes the moves suit each player involved.

“I really think it will make a massive difference,” said the head coach.

“Small changes are all that is needed, but in the correct areas. From what I got to see on Saturday they had worked really well and we had started to dominate the match. We switched Aidan Nesbitt’s role slightly and it gave us another dimension in the attacking areas.

“Paul Dixon, Craig McGuffie and Gary Miller all moved around a wee bit from where they might have played previously too and I think in each case it worked out for the better.”Speaking about the Boxing Day clash against Clyde, Rennie was disappointed about the restricted numbers of Bairns fans that will be able to watch his first home match in charge of the club.

Applauding the support after the call-off

He said: “It’s unfortunate but we need to follow the rules in place. I’ve mentioned it already but the reception I got as a Falkirk fan from the supporters at East Fife meant the world to me.

“The backing they gave to the team was incredible and we need to use that to our advantage. If we put a good product on the park that they can assimilate with and really see the effort we are putting in, it will benefit everyone.”

He added: “Clyde will pose a threat to us for sure but we need to believe they can go out at home and beat anyone and do it in an attractive way. It’s our job to ensure that happens starting Sunday.”

With the January transfer window looming Rennie was key to stress everyone at the club would get a chance to prove their worth, but work was well underway for at least a couple of additions.

“We have guys out on loan and players who could be going back to their parent clubs, so there will be movement for sure. The players that are here will have every chance to show me what they can do.