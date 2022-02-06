Rennie: Connection with fans the key to success

Head coach Martin Rennie and assistant Kenny Miller watch on from the touchline (Pictures by Alan Murray)

For the first time this year, and for the first time under the stewardship of the 46-year-old, the Falkirk Stadium hosted the side under no crowd restrictions, with over 3,400 in attendance.

The boss said to the Herald after the match: “I would like to thank the supporters for the way they got behind the team.

“It was brilliant, it was noisy and the energy reminded me of what I know Falkirk matches can be like.

Rennie wants to harness the energy of the Bairns support

“Over the last while it probably hasn’t felt like that in here but I got the feeling the fans were really behind us.

“They saw the effort and desire the players put in to try and get a winning goal.

“It will be a big thing for us as a squad to harness the fans energy.

We need to show on the pitch our desire and I know the support will continue to really back us.”

Brad McKay goes for goal in the first half

Rennie’s side started the match poorly and were quickly one goal down when the returning Paul Dixon was caught sleeping on the ball.

Connor Smith eventually scored with a curling effort with the away side deserving of their lead at that time.

“I couldn’t place blame just on Paul because everyone at the start of the match was like that,” the head coach said.

“The whole team didn’t start well and were a little bit off.

Anton Dowds celebrates scoring the equaliser

“It showed the character of the team that we came back from it and finished the game the stronger side.

“I would have liked to have seen it for the whole game.

The players really worked hard and five subs got on and made an impact on the match too.

“The character shown and the work ethic really pleased me.

Jaze Kabia battles to keep a hold of the ball in midfield

“In terms of character and unity we have a really good group and that is important not just in terms of on the pitch but we need to build this club back up and we need players like that in the building.”

Anton Dowds grabbed the equaliser early on in the second half sweeping the ball home in the box.

The striker was back to his best and led the line well as the Bairns looked for a winner, playing on the front foot for the remainder of the game.

He said: “It was a good move from one side to the other and it was at a good time.

“The way it came about was scrappy but that is the type of goals we don’t score enough.

“Anton has been in great goalscoring form and I was happy for him, overall his performance level was very good.”

Aidan Nesbitt walks off after receiving a straight red card

Speaking about what he had taken from the game as a whole Rennie was pleased overall.

“I took a lot from that game. The first 20 or so minutes we were very nervous and it wasn’t the way I wanted us to start the match at all,” he said.

“I wasn’t happy with the way we started such an important game and we were punished for it with the goal.

“After that I thought we did a lot of good things and I have a lot of positives I can take from that performance.

“We created a decent amount of chances and I was happy with the time we scored the goal.

“The bigger things for me was that we defended counter attacks well and we didn’t give away a goal when the game was open.

“I think for me that is where I can really see progress because that was apparent before that we would concede a goal then cave.

“Robbie Mutch made some good saves but the defence also stood tall and I was much happier today with what they did.

“It was a good step towards what we are looking for.”

Steven Hetherington was one of the substitutes that came on for Falkirk, and the midfielder will be hoping for a fresh start to his Bairns career after being out for two months.

Rennie said: “He’s been out for a while and I felt he deserved a chance to come into the side and show what he can do.

“The same goes for a number of players who are in the same boat.

It could help us because we have a really competitive squad now.

“We’ve got Alloa Athletic on Tuesday so people will get a chance to show what they can do.”

Aidan Nesbitt was sent off on 95 minutes, just before the full time whistle and the coach confirmed it was for something he said to the referee.

“It’s one of those things,” he admitted.