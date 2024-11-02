'Relentless' - Falkirk six clear at top of Championship after 6-0 win over Greenock Morton

Falkirk manager John McGlynn praised his team for ‘getting out the blocks’ after the break against Greenock Morton as his “relentless” William Hill Championship table-toppers finally notched a high-scoring win.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns battered Dougie Imrie’s side 6-0 to move six points clear on Saturday afternoon, and it could have been way more, with a brace from captain Brad Spencer and goals from Keelan Adams, Ethan Ross, Gary Oliver and Calvin Miller sealing the three points.

And what pleased the boss most was his players’ mentality to go again after half time to secure a statement win rather than tailing off – which his team have guilty off in the previous two victories against Dunfermline Athletic and Hamilton Accies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t congratulate the players enough – they were simply a joy to watch,” McGlynn beamed. “Every Falkirk fan was entertained and the atmosphere was amazing. They were equally as good in the seats as we were on the pitch. We really celebrated every goal.

02-11-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Greenock Morton FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 12. Goal Falkirk, Keelan Adams 20.

“We are delighted to get a clean sheet. Keelan Adams got his first goal which was great for him. We got our second goal before half time and we really came out the blocks after the break which we maybe haven’t been doing.

“We lost a goal against Hamilton early on and we didn’t quite take the game to Dunfermline second half, so the message was ‘let’s get out the blocks, right from the off’ and we win the penalty which Brad (Spencer) sticks away. Brad knows the game inside out.

“We put our foot to the floor. We were relentless in our play. The movement in the team is awesome. Everyone is contributing, the players who came off the bench all made an impact. Finn Yeats was different class when he came on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boss singled out goalscorer Oliver for his contribution to the team over the past two months, with the forward deputising expertly for star striker Ross MacIver – who has only recently returned from a hamstring injury.

02-11-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Greenock Morton FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 12. Third goal Falkirk, Brad Spencer 8 from the penalty spot.

“I think you really need to give him enormous praise in general,” McGlynn said after watching Oliver bag his first goal of the season. “He has been playing up there in place of Ross MacIver who is so important to how we play.

“But he has been putting great performances without maybe getting the goals he has deserved; what he always do is make the team function well even without the likes of Ross and Callumn (Morrison).”

Another player who got off the mark for the season was full-back Keelan Adams, and McGlynn was delighted with the unexpected nature of how his first goal in Navy Blue came about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I would never have seen it coming from a header from a free kick, no! I was moaning recently about how we never look like scoring from a free kick calling it a waste of time.

02-11-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Greenock Morton FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 12. Callumn Morrison 7.

“We actually tried to create some different free kicks because of it but it was simple enough with Keelan getting his head on it. He has been knocking on the door and we knew it was coming. He is a player who has a goal in him.”

Falkirk now host bottom club Airdrieonians next Saturday. Rhys McCabe’s side are four points adrift and in freefall having suffered a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Hamilton over the weekend.