Redding footballer Nicola Docherty delighted with Scotland's "winning mentality" after crucial Slovakia victory

The national team came into the Euro 2025 qualifier on the back of a 0-0 draw in their opener against top seeds Serbia, and with pressure mounting on embattled boss Pedro Martinez Losa, who claimed “an agenda” was at play against his management before the tie.

"We were delighted to get the result over the line,” Redding full-back Docherty said. “There has been a bit of pressure on us to start getting results.

"Our main focus was to put three points on the board no matter how we did it.

Redding native and Rangers full-back Nicola Docherty on the ball against Slovakia during Scotland’s 1-0 win (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"It is a result that I think will give the group a lot of confidence. We’re a tight-knit group and a togetherness has and always will be there.

"Slovakia caused up problems in moments but I thought the back four put their bodies on the line. But we didn’t play our best football.”

Just over 3,000 fans turned out for the match, with Scotland dominating the possession and the chances in front of goal – but they still looked like a team lacking a killer instinct.

The only goal of the game came from a set-piece, with Erin Cuthbert’s free-kick being headed home by Sophie Howard just after the hour mark.

Former Central Girls star and current Bayern Munch ace Sam Kerr applauds the Hampden crowd at full time (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Docherty added: "What we did show was a winning mentality to see the game out and it was massive that we got that win – there is more in us to play better than that and there is more to come.

“At this level, there is no easy game and the fact that we got the result was the crucial.

“We know that past results haven’t been good enough and there was pressure on us to win it.”

Rangers ace Docherty, 31, is one of the group’s most experienced campaigners, and she revealed that the pressure around the group and the manager is something that doesn’t really upset her.

“I can’t speak on behalf of the rest of the group but for me it doesn’t affect me too much,” she added.

"I don’t know if I am just a little bit different from everyone else.