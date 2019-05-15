Redding footballer Docherty picked for Scots World Cup bid

Footballer Nicola Docherty is headed to France and the World Cup next month after being named in Shelley Kerr’s Scotland squad yesterday.

The Glasgow City player will wear squad number three for Scotland’s first ever World Cup squad, which kicks off against England on June 9.

The 26-year-old, from Redding, began her football career aged ten when she signed for Falkirk Ladies and progressed through the age-groups, achieving Scotland recognition at under-15 when aged just 13 and prompting The Falkirk Herald to label her as ‘one to watch’ in 2006.

Since then she has continued to pick up international caps and medal success with Glasgow City, who she joined after a year at Rangers, sandwiched between Falkirk and her current league championship-winning club.

The defender is the first player from the local area since Davie Weir to represent the country on the biggest stage – co-incidentally also France back in 1998.

Docherty made her full debut for the senior women’s national team in September 2011 against Finland and she’ll be involved in the grand send-off at Hampden when Shelley Kerr’s side meet Jamaica on May 28.

Scotland have been grouped with England, Argentina and Japan.