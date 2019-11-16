Ray McKinnon sacked as Falkirk manager after draw in Dumbarton

Ray McKinnon has been sacked as manager of Falkirk.

The Falkirk Herald understands Interim chairman Lex Miller delivered the news to the former Raith Rovers manager within the last hour and both the manager and assistant Darren Taylor have left with immediate effect.

Ray McKinnon. Picture: Michael Gillen

The decision follows angry scenes at Dumbarton where the Bairns drew 1-1 thanks to a 88th minute goal from Declan McManus. McKinnon met club officials on Thursday, but the anticipated reaction failed to materialise and the board wielded the axe this evening.

A replacement has not yet been announced. Falkirk meet Linltihgow Rose in the Scottish Cup on Friday.