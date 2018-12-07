Rangers could take Zak Rudden back – but Falkirk want to keep him

Bairns boss Ray McKinnon is hoping to cling on to top scorer Zak Rudden, despite his loan deal expiring next month.

The 18-year-old has hit six goals for the Bairns since his deadline day loan switch including a vital winning strike against Dunfermline and a double to earn three points over Alloa.

The striker's latest goals came in a 3-2 win at Inverness for Ray McKinnon's side. Picture Michael Gillen.

PLAYER PROFILE: Zak Rudden

But his agreement expires in January and with Rangers challenging at the top end of the Ladbrokes SPFL Premiership and strike options looking increasingly stretched, and Rudden in good form, there are growing fears at The Falkirk Stadium that Gers boss Steven Gerrard will look to restore him to the Ibrox set-up.

The Bairns though, would obviously love to keep him.

“We’ve got a few loans up in January that we’ll need to look at. Zak is one of them,” explained Ray McKinnon.

His goals have become invaluable to the Bairns who are keen to hold onto him. Picture Michael Gillen.

He admitted: “We would love to keep him longer. We have given him a good platform, and he’s scoring goals. He’s learning from the game time we’ve given him – and he’s maturing.

MATCH PREVIEW: Falkirk v Alloa

“He is a great kid and we’d love to keep him if we can.”

Other loan deals up for expiry include Marcus Haber’s switch from Dundee, while McKinnon has been assessing possible recruits, including ex-Dundee United defender Paul Dixon, American Chase Boone and Tromso forward Gharib Gerkondani.