Rangers B first up for Stenhousemuir as Gary Naysmith’s side learn fixture list for league phase of new-look SPFL competition.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stenhousemuir’s KDM Evolution Trophy league phase fixtures have been revealed - with a tough home tie against Rangers B first up.

The Warriors, who lost out 4-1 to the Gers’ young team in last season’s SPFL Challenge Cup competition, will host the Ibrox youngsters at Ochilview Park on Tuesday, August 12 in their opening league phase match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Naysmith’s Scottish League One side are one of thirty teams playing in this new-look UEFA-style league phase that has replaced the traditional first knockout round as part of a football-wide push to get younger Scottish players involved in competitive matches earlier and more often. A transition report from the Scottish FA this summer highlighted the need to “strengthen youth development in the Scottish game.”

Stenhousemuir start off with Rangers B

After hosting Rangers B, Stenhousemuir then travel to League Two’s Annan Athletic on Tuesday, August 26. Three home ties follow, with Kilmarnock B, East Kilbride and Motherwell B visiting Ochilview. Killie’s young team visit on Saturday, September 6 with Mick Kennedy’s SPFL newcomers next up on Tuesday, September 23. Finishing off that run is the Fir Park young team on Saturday, 11 October. Rounding off the six league phase ties is a trip to League Two’s Dumbarton on Tuesday, November 11. Weekend ties are 3pm kick-offs with midweek matches kicking-off at 7.45pm.

If the Warriors manage to finish within the the 22 highest-placed teams then they will progress to the round of 32 with those ties taking place in December.

An estimated £1.25 million in prize money will be shared with clubs competing in the 2025/26 KDM Evolution Trophy – an increase of more than 50 per cent on last year’s competition. Clubs progressing from the league phase are guaranteed at least £30,000 while the winners will receive £150,000 and the runners-up will receive £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPFL chief hails new-look Challenge Cup competition

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, said: “It’s great to be able to unveil our new KDM Evolution Trophy this afternoon as we launch this season’s league phase fixtures.

“We felt it was important to have a new trophy produced to mark a new era for the competition and we’re extremely pleased with the final result. We’d like to send the very best of luck to all clubs competing in this season’s competition and look forward to it kicking off in the coming weeks.”

Iain Jones, KDM group chief executive, added: “It is an exciting moment to unveil the new KDM Evolution Trophy alongside the fixtures for the new league phase. The competition is embarking on a bold and innovative future, and so we were delighted to collaborate with the SPFL on a new trophy design which represents that.

“Our partnership with the KDM Evolution Trophy is an example of our support for Scottish football across all levels of the game, which also includes our KDM Group Soccer Centres for primary-aged school children. We cannot wait for the league phase matches to start and wish all the participating clubs every success as they strive to be the first to lift this new trophy come the final next Spring.”