Rangers and Redding footballer Nicola Docherty is back in Scotland squad
New women’s national team boss Melissa Andreatta named her first group since being appointed last month – and the Rangers full-back was named in the 23-strong squad last week.
The 32-year-old will be joined by Falkirk native and Bayern Munich midfielder Sam Kerr for the Scots’ final Nations League Group A1 clashes. Fellow Gers defender and ex-Central Girls ace Leah Eddie – also from Falkirk – however has missed out on a spot in the squad.
Kerr – also ex-Central Girls – has just finished her season having enjoyed a successful loan spell with Women’s Super League side Liverpool. Rangers on the other hand suffered final day heartbreak in the SWPL title race, losing out to Hibs.
Ahead of her first camp, new head coach Andreatta said: "I'm confident in the process and the progress that we can make towards qualifying for a major tournament with the players and the experience that we have. I think anything is possible with this group with time."
Similar to their first stint in League A in 2023, Scotland have struggled in the top tier of the Nations League and have yet to take a point.
To have a chance of preserving their League A status via a play-off, they will need to beat Austria next Friday at Hampden Park by two goals, having lost 1-0 on match day one at the Josko Arena. They then travel to the Netherlands four days later to round off the league phase.