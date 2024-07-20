'Ran out of idea' - Falkirk chalk up 5-1 win at Buckie but boss John McGlynn targets more

(Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Falkirk boss John McGlynn reckons his side could rue missed chances despite racking up a 5-1 win at Buckie Thistle on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns travelled to Victoria Park to take on the Highland League champions knowing that three points was a must if they wanted to give themselves a shot of progressing to the Premier Sports Cup round of 16.

And they eventually cruised to a five-goal victory on a sticky, dry pitch – but it should have been more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was satisfied but not delighted,” McGlynn admitted. “We knew that we would need to score a lot of goals today.

(Photo: Ian Sneddon)

"I’m looking forward - we don’t know the other scoreline yet but the chances are we could have a few teams on nine points come Saturday.

"It really could come down to goal difference. Will five goals be enough? Only time will tell.

"I’m pleased to win the match and took the game to them from the off. We had loads and loads of opportunities. It took us a while to get the goal but it was a pleasing move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ross MacIver had a good part to play in it with his header and Alfie (Agyeman) got in behind and used his pace.

(Photo: Ian Sneddon)

“The defender put it in his own goal but we made it happen. We had a great chance soon after when Ethan Ross got past the goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and we should score from that opportunity.

"We could have then went on to really push for it but football is a funny game sometimes.

"We dilly-dally and the ball catches on a dry pitch and we are back at 1-1. Sean Mackie gets caught a little.”Luckily, we went straight up the pitch and (Aidan) Nizzy scores. Sean makes up for his error by getting on the end of a good corner up the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I was still disappointed that we weren’t further ahead.

"We had so many good opportunities. At times we almost looked like we had ran out of ideas and that is disappointing.

"Gary Oliver has come on and produced moments of quality for us to get that extra couple of goals towards the end.

"The fourth goal is a really nicely worked goal and he has laid it on a plate for Nizzy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s then played a great ball over the top for Ryan Shanley - and his finish was top drawer.

"I was pleased the substitutes made an impact, that is what you want. Whether five goals is enough or not, time will tell."

The boss was also full of praise for the travelling Falkirk support, who made the trip north in large numbers just days after heading down to Ayrshire.

He added: “I maybe missed thanking the fans on Tuesday night afterwards. I usually do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was just focused on losing the match and got caught up in that. I have to thank the Falkirk fans for travelling in big numbers on Tuesday night and today.”

Teams

Buckie Thistle: Ridgers, Morrison, McKay, Peters, MacAskill, MacIver, McCabe, Pugh, Fyffe, Goodall, Wood.

Subs: Storrier, MacKinnon, Ramsey, Munro, Keir, Harvey.

Falkirk: Hogarth, Yeats, Henderson, Mackie, Miller, Spencer, Tait, Nesbitt, Ross, Agyeman, MacIver.

Subs: Sneddon, Hayward, Sinclair, McCrone, Walker, Oliver, McKenna, Shanley.

Referee: Greg Soutar.