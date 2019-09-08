Raith Rovers 2 Falkirk 0: Your Views

There was an air of frustration, to put it mildly, among the Bairns support after the team's exit from the Tunncok's Caramel Wafer Cup.

Gordon Robertson: "Started very bright, then all the heart and want to win it back disappeared with the first pen, from then on it was one of the worst Falkirk performances I've clapped eyes on. We got what we deserved!"

Fans voiced concern at the end of the game. Picture: Michael Gillen.

@SlipsTips: "McKinnon took the job one year ago and said it would be a grind until January...we're still grinding."

Grant Elliot: "Tactics and performances becoming woeful. Wasn't acceptable in the championship and definitely not acceptable against league one sides."

@JohnJef91638461: "Surely McKinnon's days are up now."

Katie Thompson: "Yogi and Rice please. Ray's time is up."

The Bairns' next away day is Stranraer on September 21. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Christopher Nelson: "McKinnon's tenure has come to an end. Twelve months in charge, two teams still no sign off progress - boring football and rotten tactics."

Tam Paterson: "Second to everything. No pace, no heart, once again the team never turned up. Poor football from a less than mediocre team - this needs sorted."

Brian Connolly: "Embarrassing only player that got pass marks was Robbie Mutch. I'm pretty sure most fans would agree."

@TamTheBam8: "McKinnon has the best team in the league and has no idea what to do with it. Utterly bereft of ideas and motivation. Needs to go."

@Grahamston: "Hoodoo Ray’s time is up. Getting worse each week. 11 competitive games and only one convincing."

Alan Bennie: "How can Ray talk his way out of this terrible display?"

@Dougstewart77: "we’re on a downward spiral, manager seems clueless. His excuses don’t do him any favours."

Keith Kleinman: "Useless. Need new manager for the sake of the team."

@RyanCalum76: "Sack McKinnon. He must go now to save our season."

Tom Mayes: "Why are we going backwards? Shocking performance again McKinnon time is up."

Brian Mcleod: "Time to go Ray."

Martin Wilson: "S*i*e"

Gary Hill: "Ray ta ta"

Stenhousemuir fan @Neilly1986 added: "The results will come I have no doubt. In Ray we trust #twoyearplan"