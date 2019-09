Ray McKinnon and John McGlynn discuss the Rovers 2-0 win in the Tunnock Caramel Wafer Cup third round.

The Falkirk boss thought his side started brightly, but rued two penalty concessions and Charlie Telfer's miss.

Ray McKinnon. Picture: Michael Gillen.

John McGlynn though welcomed both his side's improvement after a 4-2 defeat to East Fife and also welcomed striker Lewis Vaughan back after nine months out injured.

