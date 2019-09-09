Raith Rovers 2 Falkirk 0: 90 minutes in nine images
Chief photographer Michael Gillen was trackside to capture the thick of the Stark's Park action.
Here's his picture match report from the Bairns' defeat and Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup exit.
1. Raith Rovers 0 Falkirk 0
Gary Miller conceded the first penalty for this challenge
jpimedia
2. Raith Rovers 1 Falkirk 0
Regan Hendry beat Robbie Mutch with a low spot-kick
jpimedia
3. Raith Rovers 1 Falkirk 0
Captain Gregor Buchanan tried to level with this acrobatic close range shot
jpimedia
4. Raith Rovers 1 Falkirk 0
... as did Denny Johnstone with this diving header.
jpimedia
