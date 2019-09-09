Falkirk exit the Challenge Cup

Raith Rovers 2 Falkirk 0: 90 minutes in nine images

Chief photographer Michael Gillen was trackside to capture the thick of the Stark's Park action.

Here's his picture match report from the Bairns' defeat and Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup exit.

Gary Miller conceded the first penalty for this challenge

1. Raith Rovers 0 Falkirk 0

Regan Hendry beat Robbie Mutch with a low spot-kick

2. Raith Rovers 1 Falkirk 0

Captain Gregor Buchanan tried to level with this acrobatic close range shot

3. Raith Rovers 1 Falkirk 0

... as did Denny Johnstone with this diving header.

4. Raith Rovers 1 Falkirk 0

