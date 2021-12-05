Queen's Park 6-0 Falkirk: Fans views

Falkirk fans (Pic Michael Gillen)

The league campaign so far has seen Falkirk pick up only six wins from 16 matches, with fans on Twitter clear change is needed after one of the club’s worst results.

@RyanCalum76: “The fans warned this would happen. We were dismissed, blamed and the faults of Gary Holt and Paul Sheerin were ignored. We are watching our club on its knees.”

@bramhallbairn: “If he hasn't been sacked then he has to take it upon himself to resign. This is just not acceptable.”

@cwab1964: “One of worst results in recent years. We need change now or we could see more days like today.”

@laing10: “Sheerin has to go. Seems out his depth and Holt has to follow as the recruitment has been abysmal.”

@mjh1876: “My thoughts are completely unprintable…”

Facebook followed a similar outlook from supporters:

Stuart Gilles: “My lowest moment as a Falkirk fan in 45 years. Deans and his band of merry men have allowed our club to plumb depths I never thought I would ever see. Sheerin and Holt out followed by the people who have got us into this mess on Monday. No idea where we go from here though. A complete shambles.”

Jean Sneddon: “Was at the game today. Totally embarrassed to say the team is the worst I’ve seen. In all my years.”

Marshall Fleming: “Nowhere to hide this week, the team is just not good enough even for the third tier of Scottish football.”

Karen Gibson: “Very bad day at the office, personally can't see any way out of the situation we are in with the players that were on the park.”