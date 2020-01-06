Queen's Park 2 Stenhousemuir 1: Same old story for Davie Irons and the Warriors

Stenny were once again the better side, with nothing to show for their hard work. The men in maroon had manager Davie Irons on his knees, as The Warriors dropped points for the sixth game on the bounce.

The first chance of the day fell the way of the hosts. Calvin McGrory had a pop at goal from 30 yards out but Graeme Smith smothered the shot. Stenny then advanced up the park and Jonathan Tiffoney tried a long range effort which hit the side netting.

William Mortimer was the first player in referee Peter Stuart’s book, as he received a yellow card for a sliding challenge on Connor McBride. McBride was then brought down again by Mortimer, this time on the edge of the box. Ryan Blair whipped the ball into the danger area but The Spiders hung on. Alan Cook produced a bit of magic to get into the box, he attempted the cutback but might have been better going for goal himself as the cross was cleared.

Mark McGuigan played a lovely through ball for David Hopkirk to run onto. Hopkirk did well to get his shot away but it was saved by the keeper.

The Warriors were split open by a ball over the top from Creag Little that fell perfectly for Mortimer who crossed the ball to the back post, giving Kieran Moor an easy tap in at 26 minutes Cook launched a counter attack from a Queen’s Park free-kick. He carried the ball into The Spider’s half, then played the ball out wide to Hopkirk, the wide-man found Blair at the edge of the box but Ryan Blair’s attempt to play McGuigan through on goal was too heavy.

Hopkirk then squared the ball for McGuigan in the box, but the striker couldn’t turn the ball into the net with his sliding attempt. Another chance went begging for Mark McGuigan as his glancing header from a corner came close to flying into the net.

Mortimer then doubled The Spiders’ lead five minutes before the break. Scott McLaughlin was down injured and Queen’s used this to their advantage. Mortimer found space down the right wing and blasted the ball past Graeme Smith.

The Warriors didn’t shy away from a second half battle and came out the traps with a point to prove. Tiffoney got himself in a good position to deliver the ball into the back post. Alan Cook was ready and waiting to strike the ball into the bottom right corner.

The goal came in the 47th minute and gave Stenny a sense of belief for the second half. They played well and created chances but lacked ruthlessness. McGuigan nodded Hopkirk’s ball into the box back across goal, but Blair’s effort was deflected out for a corner. The Spiders went on the counter from the corner, Kieran Moore ran the length of the park but couldn’t get his shot on target.

McGuigan had one last chance to grab a point from the game. Cook whipped a corner to the front post but McGuigans header was easily dealt with by the keeper.