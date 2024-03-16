Queen of the South 1-4 Falkirk: Callumn Morrison at the double for Bairns as they eventually run riot at Palmerston

Picture Michael Gillen. DUMFRIES, Palmerston Park Stadium. Queen of the South FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. SPFL cinch League One. Aidan Nesbitt 10.

Champions-elect Falkirk moved one step closer to League One glory as they navigated a tricky live television tie at Palmerston against Queen of the South on Saturday evening.

The Bairns, who are now just five points away from sealing the third tier title after the 4-1 victory, found themselves a goal down after ex-Bairn Josh Todd found the back of the net from range ten minutes into the second half, but the hosts’ advantage was short lived with Callumn Morrison slotting home on the breakaway just three minutes later.

Falkirk did have to survive a couple of scares, with Lee Connelly going close on the angle forcing Sam Long into a superb stop, but the unbeaten league leaders eventually hit the front after 66 minutes.

From a quick corner routine, substitute Ethan Ross picked up the ball and sent an inch-perfect cross to the back post for Liam Henderson, who prodded home for his fourth league goal of the campaign.

The Bairns then had daylight when star man Morrison won a spot kicka after being felled in the box, and he stepped up and slotted home to double his side’s advantage with 12 minutes remaining.

And then, with the clock hitting the 90 minute mark, substitute Aidan Nesbitt latched onto the ball on the edge of the area and fired home a beauty, sealing the three points a 4-1 win for the travelling Bairns.

Teams

Queens: Stone, Kilsby, McKay, Cochrane, Todd, Connelly, McClelland, Ferguson, Mumbongo, Logan, Gibson.

Subs: Botterill, Houston, McKechnie, Reilly, McGuffie, Ambrose, Doherty, Johnstone, Walker.

Falkirk: Long, Yeats, Donaldson, Henderson, Mackie, McGinn, Tait, Oliver, Miller, MacIver, Morrison.

Subs: Hogarth, McCann, Spencer, Nesbitt, Agyeman, Shanley, Bisland, Ross.