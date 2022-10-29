Queen of the South 1-3 Falkirk: Rumarn Burrell double helps earn win ahead of derby clash

The Bairns ran out 3-1 winners at Palmerston without really breaking a sweat, thanks to two first-half headers from Rumarn Burrell and a strike from Rangers loanee Kai Kennedy shortly after the interval.

"That was a really important win,” Falkirk boss John McGlynn commented after the match. “We had to bounce back from last weekend and we asked big questions of the players, rightfully, and they delivered on that.

"It puts us into a good position going into the game against Dunfermline and we have good options. We made some changes today because I felt it was needed. There is no point in having a squad if you aren’t going to use it, competition for places is needed.

Rumarn Burrell is mobbed by team-mates Kai Kennedy and Finn Yeats after opening the scoring at Palmerston against QOS (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"Players don’t mean to go off the boil but it can happen and you have to give those coming off the bench every week a chance to stake a claim.”

The boss also lauded the quality of each individual goal.

McGlynn added: "Rumarn is involved in the build-up play and it eventually goes out to Callumn who found him in the box and the header was spot on. It was great striking play and it was the quick start we were looking for.

"The transition in play was really sharp and we managed to counter them quickly to get the second goal. Rumarn once again does ever so well to get on the end of another ball into the box by Callumn, albeit with a deflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumarn Burrell directs a first of two headed goals into the back of the net

"It was the perfect first half and we were totally dominant. Then we kill the game off with the third goal early on into the second half. Queens then made a game of it and they deservedly scored – but I felt we saw the game out fairly comfortably.”

Falkirk now face table-topping rivals Dunfermline Athletic at home on Saturday as they look to claw back the four-point gap between the sides.