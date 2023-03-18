Queen of the South 1-0 Falkirk: Bairns suffer post-Scottish Cup hangover in Dumfries
Falkirk’s hopes of catching League One table-toppers Dunfermline were all but ended on Saturday afternoon as they lost out 1-0 to Queen of the South at Palmerston Park.
A Coll Donaldson own goal five minutes before the break sealed a deserved three points for the Dumfries outfit – who took advantage of a Bairns performance lacking conviction and quality.
It was an end-to-end start to proceedings, with Kai Kennedy going close with a free-kick that was awarded just outside the Queens box, while the home side pounced on a couple of poor Falkirk passes across the midfield without really creating any decent chances.
In the 18th minute, John McGlynn’s side could have taken the lead when a header in the box nearly found the back of the net. A stunning save from Hibs loanee Kevin Dabrowski down low pushed the ball away.
However, the remainder of the half saw Queens well on top as they pushed for an opening goal.
Brad McKay made a superb block to deny a ball across the box on the breakaway, while Ruari Paton missed a big chance moments later from close range.
His header in the six-yard box somehow went well over the bar with the Falkirk defence all over the place.
With five minutes to go before the break, the deadlock was finally broken through a Donaldson own goal.
Paton did well on the edge of the box to feed in Kieran McKechnie, who had a brilliant effort at goal crash off the bar, only for Donaldson to then fumble the ball over the line.
The home side leading at the break was fully deserved, and McGlynn made his feelings know – making a triple change.
Liam Henderson, Stephen McGinn and Liam McCann departed for Finn Yeats, Aidan Nesbitt and Sean Mackie.
Falkirk did come out for the second half with more purpose, and they performed to a much higher level than the first half.
However, McKechnie nearly doubled Queens lead just after the break but his low shot in the box was expertly diverted wide by Brian Kinnear.
And despite pressure from the Bairns, they couldn’t force the issue.
McKay had a header in the box from a corner kick arrow wide on the hour mark, while six minutes later, Callumn Morrison went close with the Bairns best move of the game.
Nesbitt’s reverse pass sent him through one-on-one and his well-hit effort was sent out for a corner kick by Dabrowski.
McGlynn also brought on forward duo Jordan Allan and Rumarn Burrell, but they couldn’t make an impact on the game.
The latter missed a decent chance when he was sent through on goal, but he got his touch all wrong and allowed the Hibs loanee to collect the ball.
In the final moments of the match, it was the home side that looked more likely to grab the next goal, with Stephen Hendrie going close late on.
Falkirk now face Kelty Hearts on Friday night as they look to bounce back, but with the Pars dropping points and the Bairns still not capitalising – it feels like any title chase is over.
Teams
Queen of the South: Dabrowski, Wilson, McKay, Paton, Todd, Connelly, East, Hendrie, McKechnie, Logan, Brydon.
Subs: Botterill, McKay, Cochrane, Murray, McKenna, McGrory, Irving, McMahon, Gibson.
Falkirk: Kinnear, Rowe, Donaldson, McKay, McCann, Henderson, McGinn, Kucheravyi, Morrison, Oliver, Kennedy.
Subs: Morrison, Allan, Nesbitt, McGuffie, Yeats, Wright, Burrell, Lawal, Mackie.
Referee: Barry Cook.