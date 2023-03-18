Queen of the South 1-0 Falkirk: Bairns suffer post-Scottish Cup hangover in Dumfries

A Coll Donaldson own goal five minutes before the break sealed a deserved three points for the Dumfries outfit – who took advantage of a Bairns performance lacking conviction and quality.

It was an end-to-end start to proceedings, with Kai Kennedy going close with a free-kick that was awarded just outside the Queens box, while the home side pounced on a couple of poor Falkirk passes across the midfield without really creating any decent chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 18th minute, John McGlynn’s side could have taken the lead when a header in the box nearly found the back of the net. A stunning save from Hibs loanee Kevin Dabrowski down low pushed the ball away.

Kieran McKechnie and Cammy Logan wheel away to celebrate after Coll Donaldson fumbled the ball into his own net (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

However, the remainder of the half saw Queens well on top as they pushed for an opening goal.

Brad McKay made a superb block to deny a ball across the box on the breakaway, while Ruari Paton missed a big chance moments later from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His header in the six-yard box somehow went well over the bar with the Falkirk defence all over the place.

With five minutes to go before the break, the deadlock was finally broken through a Donaldson own goal.

John McGlynn tries to put his point across on the touchline as Falkirk look to get back into the game

Paton did well on the edge of the box to feed in Kieran McKechnie, who had a brilliant effort at goal crash off the bar, only for Donaldson to then fumble the ball over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side leading at the break was fully deserved, and McGlynn made his feelings know – making a triple change.

Liam Henderson, Stephen McGinn and Liam McCann departed for Finn Yeats, Aidan Nesbitt and Sean Mackie.

Falkirk did come out for the second half with more purpose, and they performed to a much higher level than the first half.

Substitute Rumarn Burrell missed a couple of decent one-on-one opportunities late on from long balls over the top

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, McKechnie nearly doubled Queens lead just after the break but his low shot in the box was expertly diverted wide by Brian Kinnear.

And despite pressure from the Bairns, they couldn’t force the issue.

McKay had a header in the box from a corner kick arrow wide on the hour mark, while six minutes later, Callumn Morrison went close with the Bairns best move of the game.

Nesbitt’s reverse pass sent him through one-on-one and his well-hit effort was sent out for a corner kick by Dabrowski.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Dabrowski collects the ball after Burrell couldn't latch onto the ball over the top from substitute Sean Mackie

McGlynn also brought on forward duo Jordan Allan and Rumarn Burrell, but they couldn’t make an impact on the game.

The latter missed a decent chance when he was sent through on goal, but he got his touch all wrong and allowed the Hibs loanee to collect the ball.

In the final moments of the match, it was the home side that looked more likely to grab the next goal, with Stephen Hendrie going close late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk now face Kelty Hearts on Friday night as they look to bounce back, but with the Pars dropping points and the Bairns still not capitalising – it feels like any title chase is over.

Teams

Queen of the South: Dabrowski, Wilson, McKay, Paton, Todd, Connelly, East, Hendrie, McKechnie, Logan, Brydon.

Subs: Botterill, McKay, Cochrane, Murray, McKenna, McGrory, Irving, McMahon, Gibson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk: Kinnear, Rowe, Donaldson, McKay, McCann, Henderson, McGinn, Kucheravyi, Morrison, Oliver, Kennedy.

Subs: Morrison, Allan, Nesbitt, McGuffie, Yeats, Wright, Burrell, Lawal, Mackie.