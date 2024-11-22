Put the pressure back on Livingston, urges Falkirk boss John McGlynn ahead of Hampden trip

Falkirk manager John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn says his table-toppers are still in a “very good position” ahead of Friday night’s trip to Hampden Park to take on Queen’s Park in the William Hill Championship.

The Bairns lost 2-1 at title rivals Livingston last Saturday, with the gap at the top now only three points, but being live on BBC Scotland affords Falkirk to regain a six-point advantage before David Martindale’s side face bottom club Airdrieonians the following day.

And boss McGlynn believes his team will bounce back and “put the pressure back Livingston” who have so far been out of the limelight despite also enjoying a strong start to the second tier season.

"Against Livingston, it was a different game to how this one will be,” he said ahead of facing fifth-placed Queen’s Park.

Falkirk first-teamers, including now-injured Callumn Morrison, played in the Bairns' Stirlingshire Cup outing (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Every day is a school day. If we were going to Livingston tomorrow, then we’d maybe do something different.

“We are still in a very good position. We have the chance to make the gap six points again and to put the pressure back on Livingston.

“We haven’t lost many games, and when we have, we have always bounced back. But you can’t take anything for granted.

“Queen’s Park lost last weekend so they are wanting to bounce back too – it isn’t just us coming off a defeat.

“Both teams have been playing well and we need to have a better mentality than them on the night.

“If we play well and they play well then I believe we win on the night. All you can do is tick all the boxes.

“We want to pass the ball and get the wingers in-behind to cross the ball. We play a possession-based game.”

McGlynn also confirmed out-of-luck winger Callumn Morrison would miss out for the trip to the national stadium after his troublesome knee “flared up” against Stenhousemuir on Tuesday night.

A Falkirk side mixed with first-teamers, under-18s and modern apprentices defeated the Warriors 5-3 in the opening match of this year’s Stirlingshire Cup with the likes of Alfredo Agyeman, Michael McKenna and Sean Mackie starting.

McGlynn revealed: “Callumn Morrison’s ankle is causing him trouble again. It has been a niggling injury for him for a while.

“Against Stenhousemuir in the Stirlingshire Cup, it flared up a bit so he will he miss out.

“We had Sean Mackie back playing in that game too and he is available for Queen’s Park too.

“The Stirlingshire Cup wasn’t something I was bothered about previously but it turned out to be quite a good exercise.

“Our younger players got to play with the first team players and that is huge.”