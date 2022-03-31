Promotion play-offs in sight for Warriors

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match against second-placed Annan Athletic, who they have beaten three times this season, he said: “It’s almost given me the fear that something could change because we have done so well against them, but that’s just the nerves talking, I’m sure.

“My players have been magnificent since the turn of the year and our form is superb.

“We’ve just got to go into it with confidence. We’ve lost two times in the last nine games, and they were both late goal defeats to the team that won the league.

Goalie Peter Urminsky in action (Picture: Scott Louden)

“The place we are in is very good and that fourth spot is in our sights.

“It’s the old cliche but we need to look at each game and take them one at a time now.

“Three points against Annan would put us in a really strong position.”

The Warriors lost 1-0 last time out against title-winners Kelty Hearts, but the boss was pleased with many aspects of their display.

St Mirren loanee goalkeeper Peter Urminsky made a number of key saves on the day and has impressed since joining the club.

Swift said: “He’s a very good goalie and it was a position I wanted to add to at the turn of the year.

“It’s been frustrating having him go back them a couple of times, but when he has played, he has been a big part of our success.