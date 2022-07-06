Promotion odds: Stenhousemuir and Falkirk both face tough opposition in respective league title hopes

The online gambling site has ranked the sides in order of their chances to take the title and promotion to the Championship and League 1 respectively.

For the Bairns, rivals Dunfermline Athletic are favourites to go straight back up to the second tier, with James McPake’s side priced at 5/2 to lift the title.

John McGlynn’s men have moved into the second favourite position, likely due to the introduction of summer signings such as Stephen McGinn, Sean Mackie and Coll Donaldson.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk and Stenhousemuir both face tough opposition to win their respective leagues, according to McBookie

They are 11/4 to finally get out of League 1 at the fourth time of asking, meaning if you placed a £10 bet you would recoup £37.50.

Queen of the South are third favourites at 5/1 despite also coming down from the Championship.

Meanwhile, for the Warriors, a trio of clubs are just ahead of them in the odds.

Newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic and joint-favourites alongside relegated Dumbarton and Forfar Athletic.

Stephen Swift’s side are 6/1, meaning if you placed a £10 bet you would recoup £70.

They will be looking to the likes of summer signings Craig Bryson, Matty Yeats and Will Sewell to hit the ground running.

The sides with the least chance of taking the title – and therefore favourites for relegation – according to the bookmakers, are FC Edinburgh in the third tier and Albion Rovers at the foot of the SPFL ladder.

In the Premiership, Celtic are 8/11 favourites with Old Firm rivals Rangers placed at 5/4. The second tier sees Dundee installed as 1/1 odds-on favourites.

The full odds for League 1, according to McBookie are 5/2 Dunfermline Athletic; 11/4 Falkirk; Queen of the South 5/1; Airdrieonians 11/2; Kelty Hearts 6/1; Montrose 14/1; Alloa Athletic 20/1; Clyde 66/1; Peterhead 66/1; FC Edinburgh 100/1.