Price freeze as Falkirk season tickets go on sale

New Bairns head coach Paul Sheerin is getting ready to welcome fans back to the Falkirk Stadium (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Prices have been frozen across the board and an early-bird discount is available until Monday, July 12.

Tickets can be bought at the club shop at the Falkirk Stadium between 9.30am and 4pm on weekdays except Thursdays, it being open until 6pm then.

They can also be purchased over the phone at 01324 624121 or online at https://falkirkfc.tickethour.co.uk

Prime main stand seats to see head coach Paul Sheerin’s side vie to return to the Championship at the third time of asking cost £300 for adults, rising to £320 on July 12. Other seats there cost £245, going up to £270 in a month’s time.

South stand seats cost £225, going up to £245.

A club spokesperson said: “The club are confident that fans will be allowed into the stadium for matches next season.

“This confidence is based on the success to date of the Covid-19 vaccination programme and Scottish and UK government projections regarding the extension of vaccinations across the whole country and all age groups by the end of July, underpinning their estimated timelines for lifting the current restrictions.

“In the event there are some matches next season where there are restrictions on numbers in the stadium, priority will be given to season ticket holders.

“Every effort will be made to accommodate supporters to sit in their designated seats, but due to social distancing guidelines, this may not be possible.

“Falkirk Football Club reserve the right to relocate season ticket holders to another seat in the stadium.