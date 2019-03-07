Preston lie between Camelon and Premier Division in East

Camelon are one win away from sealing a place in next season’s restructured East of Scotland league top flight.

The top five teams from each of the three conferences will be placed in the new-look division which will feed directly into the Geosonic Lowland League.

The Mariners can make it with a win over Preston Athletic at Carmuirs Park.

A move up to the Lowland League proper is also not outwith the realms of possibility, but it is a big ask.

Camelon are still in with an outside chance of winning Conference C which would then lead to a play-off in a round robin tournament with the other two conference winners for the right to play the south of Scotland league winners and take a place in the Lowland League next term.