Premiership Livingston assess Camelon defender

Gordon herd is Lockie's manager at Camelon. Picture Alan Murray.
East Stirlingshire lost to Livingston under-20s on Tuesday night.

And in the Lions side was Camelon defender Ryan Lockie.

The Premiership side ran the rule over the trialist full-back in the bounce game at Almondvale.

Derek Ure’s Shire side lost 2-0.

On Saturday, Camelon are away at Barry Ferguson’s Kelty Hearts in the Football Nation Cup fourth round. The Mariners under-20s are at Cumbernauld Colts on Friday night.

East Stirlingshire have a free weekend before playing Gretna 2008 away next Saturday (January 26).