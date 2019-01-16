Premiership Livingston assess Camelon defender

East Stirlingshire lost to Livingston under-20s on Tuesday night.
And in the Lions side was Camelon defender Ryan Lockie.
The Premiership side ran the rule over the trialist full-back in the bounce game at Almondvale.
Derek Ure’s Shire side lost 2-0.
On Saturday, Camelon are away at Barry Ferguson’s Kelty Hearts in the Football Nation Cup fourth round. The Mariners under-20s are at Cumbernauld Colts on Friday night.
East Stirlingshire have a free weekend before playing Gretna 2008 away next Saturday (January 26).